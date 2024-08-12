BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP investigate suspicious outdoor fire in Orillia

    A large outdoor fire in Orillia Ont., involving bales of cardboard on August 10, 2024. (Orillia Fire/ X) A large outdoor fire in Orillia Ont., involving bales of cardboard on August 10, 2024. (Orillia Fire/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a suspicious fire in Orillia after large cardboard bales went up in flames.

    On Saturday night around 11 p.m., emergency crews arrived at a building located behind 31 Coulburne Street east to find 40 large bails of cardboard on fire.

    Peter Street in Orillia was closed from Colborne Street to Elgin Street during the clean up.

    A total of 16 firefighters from the Orillia Fire Department and Rama Township Fire station tackled the heavy smoke and blaze, which took nearly five hours to fully extinguish.

    A large outdoor fire in Orillia Ont., involving bales of cardboard on August 10, 2024. (Orillia Fire/ X)

    Officials say the fire is considered suspicious, and the OPP alongside the Ontario Fire Marshal is in charge of the investigation.

    No injuries were reported.

    All residents living in the area were asked to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed as there was a considerable amount of smoke from the fire.

