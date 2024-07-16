OPP have found missing Meaford woman

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had asked for the public’s help locating a missing person.

Police received a report that Nicole, 32 years of age was missing from Meaford.

Nicole was last seen on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., leaving a residence in Meaford driving a dark grey Volkswagen Passat ON plate CFEZ822.

Police reported shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday that Nicole had been located.

