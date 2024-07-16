BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP have found missing Meaford woman

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had asked for the public’s help locating a missing person.

    Police received a report that Nicole, 32 years of age was missing from Meaford.

    Nicole was last seen on Sunday at 11:30 a.m., leaving a residence in Meaford driving a dark grey Volkswagen Passat ON plate CFEZ822.

    Police reported shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday that Nicole had been located.

    Anyone with information regarding this missing person investigation is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip, where you may receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

