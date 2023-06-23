OPP divers conduct training in Barrie

The Ontario Provincial Police Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) is conducting training in Barrie on Friday.

Divers will be at the Tiffin Boat Launch all morning until noon, police say.

Several unmarked police vehicles will be parked in the area until the training is completed.

The OPP USRU plays a crucial role in locating and recovering evidence, vehicles and individuals involved in water-related incidents.

The extensive training prepares members for various scenarios, sharpening their skills and ensuring their readiness to respond effectively and efficiently.