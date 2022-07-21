OPP asks for public's help to find a missing Georgina woman
OPP asks for public's help to find a missing Georgina woman
York Regional Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Georgina woman.
Melissa Gill, 32, has not had contact with her family since April.
Police received notice that she had missed a court order to report appointment on July 5.
South Simcoe Police had contact with Gill on July 6 when they dropped her off at a hotel for the homeless, said York Regional's Const. Maniva Armstrong.
She has not been in contact with police or family since.
Gill has ties to the Bradford and Toronto areas, however, she may travel outside of those areas.
She is four feet 11 inches tall, 160 to 190 pounds, hazel eyes, glasses and long straight black hair.
Investigators and family are concerned for her well-being.
They are asking anyone with information to contact York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7341, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.
Top Stories
-
ROAD CLOSED
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Feds announce $1 million fund to reach communities affected by monkeypox
The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 'substantial damages' to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.
WATCH LIVE | Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
Senior officer faces military charges for 'inappropriate relationship'
The military police have charged a senior officer in the Canadian Armed Forces after an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has lead to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Charlottetown police apologize after Thin Blue Line patch appears in Pride picture
The Charlottetown Police Services is apologizing after a photo meant to show support for the PEI Pride Festival contained a symbol that has been linked to white supremacy.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 2 p.m.
LIVE @ 2 p.m. | Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday: public health
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination as of Monday, July 25, the province announced Thursday.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
Ontario hospital workers unions demand action to address staffing shortages as ERs forced to shut down
Two unions representing 70,000 hospital workers in Ontario say an “all-hands-on deck-approach” is needed now to address the ongoing hospital staffing crisis, which is leading to the closure of emergency rooms across the province.
-
Ontario extends sick leave program until March 2023
Ontario will be extending its temporary paid sick leave program by about eight months as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
London
-
OPP K-9 called in after crash on 401 near Dorchester
A collision on Highway 401 quickly turned into a search for a driver allegedly involved in the crash.
-
Death of person pulled from Thames River not suspicious: London police
London police say the body found in the Thames River on Wednesday is a woman and her death does not appear suspicious.
-
London man arrested in child pornography investigation
A 32-year-old man from London, Ont. has been arrested in a child pornography investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police concerned for victim's safety in search for wanted man
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man, citing safety concerns for survivors of intimate partner violence.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members has arrived in Toronto to a heavy police presence. The ride is in honour of long-time Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74.
-
OPP criminal unit investigating young person's death in Hearst
Provincial police are investigating after a young person died of serious injuries following an incident on Canada Day at a residential complex in the northern Ontario town of Hearst.
Windsor
-
Convicted sex offender, former Kingsville fire chief released on full parole
Robert “Bob” Kissner was granted parole on July 5, after serving nearly three years of his sentence in a federal prison.
-
-
Windsor-Essex parents can book COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old next week
Windsor-Essex parents will be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children under five years old next week, according to the provincial government.
Calgary
-
Veteran Calgary police officer charged after investigation into 'indecent act'
A 12-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service has been charged following an investigation into what police call an 'indecent act.'
-
Missing Calgary woman believed to have been killed: police
A Calgary woman who was reported missing in 2017 is believed to have been killed, according to police.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Red Lobster closed after alarm, sprinklers fail to trigger during deep fryer blaze
A blaze that started in a deep fryer caused $20,000 in damage to a restaurant in the 2500 block of Eighth Street East, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
-
Why interest rate hikes may not cool off Saskatchewan's real estate market
Saskatchewan is an "anomaly" in the Canadian housing market — which makes it an attractive place to buy a home, Saskatoon mortgage broker Conrad Neufeld says.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders reschedule weekend game to Sunday
The matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at Mosaic Stadium has been moved to Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta drops proposed changes to insulin pump program
Health Minister Jason Copping announced Thursday morning that the province will not be going ahead with proposed changes to the insulin pump program.
-
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
RCMP searching for man attempting to lure children in northern Alberta
Mounties are searching for a man they say attempted to lure children in northern Alberta on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
Violent assault on Vancouver bus caught on camera, police hoping to identify suspect
A violent, unprovoked assault on a Vancouver bus that was caught on camera last month has prompted an appeal from police to help identify a suspect.
-
Murder plot: B.C. man who pleaded guilty in another homicide sentenced for shooting that never happened
A man formerly convicted in a British Columbia homicide case will spend years behind bars for his role in another murder plot.
-
A Canadian first: Details of B.C.'s real estate market cooling-off period
Ahead of the introduction of consumer protections meant to help homebuyers entering British Columbia's housing market, the province is outlining exactly what those protections will look like.