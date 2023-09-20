OPP arrests high-risk offender who was the subject of a rare Barrie police safety advisory

Barrie police say a high-risk offender who was the subject of a rare community safety advisory has been arrested by provincial police in northern Ontario.

Last month, the Barrie service issued the advisory, notifying the public that 30-year-old Tony Gordon was now living in the city after being released from custody in the Hamilton area.

At the time, Barrie Police Services Corporate Communications Coordinator Peter Leon said Gordon posed a "significant threat to the safety of our community."

While the details of Gordon's arrest have yet to be released, Leon said his being in custody should serve as comforting news to our community.

"We were deeply concerned for everyone's safety and took the appropriate measures to keep our citizens safe," he said regarding issuing the community safety advisory.

Barrie police released a picture of Tony Gordon, 30, who the service calls a 'high-risk offender' who "poses a significant threat" to the safety of the community. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

According to police, Gordon's past convictions include break and enter, trespassing/prowling at night, sexual assault, assault by choking, suffocation and strangulation.

As part of his release terms, Gordon was not allowed to attend a park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground, or community centre where children under 16 are present or can reasonably expect to be present.

Additionally, he was banned from contacting anyone under 16 unless supervised by a court-approved person.