BARRIE
Barrie

    OPP arrest man for breaking into vehicles in Penetanguishene

    Handcuffs in this undated file image. Handcuffs in this undated file image.
    One person has been arrested after attempting to enter parked vehicles in in Penetanguishene on Saturday.

    According to OPP, on Saturday, a resident noticed a man entering vehicles on Fox Street and then flagged down nearby police officers and notified them of the suspicious man.

    Police then located the 30-year-old man a short while later on Peel Street and apprehended and arrested him.

    Police say the man faces a series of theft and trespassing charges and remains in police custody.

