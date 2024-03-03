OPP arrest man for breaking into vehicles in Penetanguishene

One person has been arrested after attempting to enter parked vehicles in in Penetanguishene on Saturday.

According to OPP, on Saturday, a resident noticed a man entering vehicles on Fox Street and then flagged down nearby police officers and notified them of the suspicious man.

Police then located the 30-year-old man a short while later on Peel Street and apprehended and arrested him.

Police say the man faces a series of theft and trespassing charges and remains in police custody.