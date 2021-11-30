OPP arrest driver trying to pay for gasoline with cannabis

Barrie, Ont. -

Police arrested a Brampton man accused of trying to pay for gas with cannabis.

According to provincial police, officers responded to a call about an intoxicated man attempting to buy fuel at a gas station on Highway 10 with drugs.

Police say the 31-year-old Brampton man showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

"Not a good exchange rate, 90-day licence suspension, seven-day vehicle impoundment, court costs and potential jail," the OPP posted to Twitter about the incident.

The man was charged with operating a motor vehicle - over 80mgs.

The OPP is currently conducting its annual R.I.D.E. Festival to reduce the number of impaired drivers over the holidays.