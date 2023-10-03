OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 months

Provincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.

According to police, officers got a call on September 12 from someone concerned about Daniel Holden, who hadn't been seen since August 12 in the Bracebridge area.

The OPP issued a missing person post on social media when the 38-year-old man was initially reported missing.

Police say he could be driving a tan or gold-coloured 2002 Mazda MPV minivan with the licence plate CKXC268.

Daniel is five feet six inches tall, with a slim build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves and black pants.

Police urge anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.