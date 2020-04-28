TORONTO -- Ontario's three-day streak of seeing fewer new COVID-19 cases has come to an end.

The province is reporting 525 new cases today and 59 more deaths.

The new provincial total of 15,381 cases is an increase of 3.5 per cent over the previous day's total and includes 951 deaths and 8,964 resolved cases.

The government has said the chief medical officer would be looking for a consistent, two-to-four-week decrease in the number of new cases before advising the province to begin the first stage of reopening.

Meanwhile, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the region's total to 261.

A Springwater man in his 30s and a Bradford woman in her 50s are the latest residents to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the health unit, the woman works at Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care facility where 500 tests have been done on staff and residents.

There are 36 confirmed cases at the Bradford home, where seven residents have died.

There are also outbreaks at three long-term care homes in Barrie. They include Woods Park Care Centre, I.O.O.F. Seniors Home and Owen Hill Care Community in the city's downtown.

The health unit also confirmed on Tuesday that two of its own staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two individuals are in self-isolation after acquiring the virus through the community.

The health unit says there is also an outbreak at a group home in the region.

According to the health unit, 144 people have now recovered, eight remain in the hospital, and 15 people have died.