

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's finance minister says the 2019 federal budget shows the Liberal government will run "endless" deficits but do little to help Ontario residents.

Vic Fedeli slammed the federal spending package unveiled today in Ottawa, saying it is a disappointing document which does not address the needs of the province.

His comments are just the latest in a string of clashes between the provincial Progressive Conservatives and federal Liberals ahead of the fall election.

Fedeli says the federal government is undermining its own job creation efforts by implementing a federal carbon price, which he argues will hurt employment levels.

The finance minister will table his first budget on April 11 and has indicated the document will outline a path to balance Ontario's books.

The Tories have said Ontario inherited a deficit from the previous Liberal government that now sits at $13.5 billion.