

Staff, CTV Barrie





MPP Jill Dunlop was in Midland to announce help for the town's transit service.

"Almost $40,000 for a transit project in Midland," Dunlop said.

The funding announcement was made on Friday under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Under the program, municipal projects are nominated by the province for federal funding, and Ontario kicks in some support.

"It is huge, and we're looking forward to a positive announcement from the federal government on the application," said Midland Mayor Stewart Strathearn. "I believe we've applied for two accessibility transit buses to augment the fleet that's currently in place."

The Town of Midland hopes for a decision from the federal government by the fall.