Ontario police search for 3 children from Muskoka area

Ontario police are searching for three missing children from the Muskoka area.

Provincial police with the Bracebridge detachment say 15-year-old Josiah, 12-year-old Winter, and seven-year-old Summer were last seen on Monday in Wahta Mohawk Territory.

Wahta Mohawk Territory is in the District of Muskoka, near Bala.

The circumstances surrounding the situation remain unclear, but an Amber Alert has not been issued.

CTV News has reached out to the police for more information.

Police ask anyone with information on the missing children to contact the authorities at 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.