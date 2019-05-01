

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Ontario is launching consultations to find ways to provide more support for children and youth with autism, this after significant backlash over its original program announced in February.

“I invite all people across Ontario to take part in the largest consultation on autism in the history of the province,” said Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod on Wednesday. “We are listening.”

The original Ontario Autism Program MacLeod announced earlier this year capped the amounts families could receive at $20,000 a year for kids under six, with funding dropping to $5,000 per year until they were 18.

Parents said those amounts were woefully inadequate for kids with severe needs, whose therapy can cost up to $80,000 a year.

Faced with sustained protests by parents, MacLeod announced changes to the program, including eliminating an income testing aspect to the funding.

She says the new program, which takes needs-based supports into account, could cost up to double the original $321-million budget.

Families can participate in the consultations during the month of May via an online survey and a series of telephone town halls. Those wishing to participate will need to register online.

“It is our top priority to ensure every student in this province feels safe and supported at school,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Education. “We want to hear from Ontario families about how this government can continue to support both students and educators.”

The government says a new advisory panel, made up of parents, adults with autism, educators and other experts, will review the information gathered through the consultations.

"I look forward to collaborating with the advisory panel," said MacLeod.

The minister said through the advice of the panel a new needs assessment process and approach will be developed to support children and youth with autism.