BARRIE, ONT. -- Three Simcoe County businesses will share $2.8 million from the Ontario government to support innovation and strengthen the local economy.

Tempo Plastics Limited, a custom printed flexible packaging manufacturer for lawn and garden and food processors, will receive the largest chunk of the funding with $2.2 million. It will create 26 jobs and retain 144, and increase production capacity.

The Innisfil-based company also plans to increase production capacity with the funding. It works closely with local post-secondary schools, recruiting interns and new grads to fill open positions.

Barrie manufacturer Matsu Manufacturing Inc. plans to modernize equipment and upgrade its facility with a $266,000 boost from the province.

It anticipates creating 26 high-skilled jobs in the region in the future.

A new Ontario-based company, Volatus Flight Systems Inc., will use the $375,000 from the Southwest Ontario Development Fund to create 22 jobs and add new equipment to its 32,000 square foot facility in Oro-Medonte.

"As our local economy recovers and rebuilds, investing in our local businesses like our manufacturers helps bring jobs to people that need them," said Andrea Khanjin, Barrie-Innisfil MPP.

Ontario is investing more than $100 million through the Regional Development Program over five years to support distinct regional priorities and challenges. The program provides cost-shared funding to businesses, municipalities and economic development organizations to help local communities.