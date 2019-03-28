

The Ontario government is stepping in to help residents in Caledon who were affected by flooding earlier this month by activating the Disaster Recovery Program.

Ice jams on the Humber River resulted in significant flooding in the Community of Bolton - located in the Town of Caledon - which forced dozens of people from their homes.

Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson said the news is a very welcome relief.

“This is what it is, it's a disaster,” said Thompson. “(Now) we’ve got disaster relief so we are asking all residents to keep their receipts for everything.”

The town reported that 80 homes had to be evacuated, 30 of those were located in Bolton. More than 250 people were displaced.

Each qualifying applicant could receive up to $250,000 for damaged items ranging from linens to appliances.

The mayor said the city is planning a public meeting to help guide residents through the process.

“We'll get the right staff there to work with the residents to help fill out forms,” said Thompson.

