BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie residents impacted by a devastating tornado earlier this month will receive help from the province.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced it was activating the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians (DRAO) program for the south-end community.

The EF-2 twister that struck the Prince William Way area on June 15 had wind speeds of 210 km/h and caused a path of damage five kilometres wide and 100 metres long.

Currently, 70 homes have been deemed uninhabitable. Upwards of 200 more were damaged.

"Our government stands with the City of Barrie and the families and businesses impacted by this natural disaster," said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The program helps residents with essential costs that aren't covered by insurance.

The DRAO assists with emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property after a natural disaster for a primary residence and its basic contents, a small business, farm or a rural, not-for-profit organization.

"We'll continue working in partnership with the city to help affected families, and businesses get back on their feet," Clark said.

More information on who is eligible for assistance and where the activation area is located is available here.

Residents with no insurance coverage or insufficient insurance coverage for essential costs will have until Nov. 26, 2021, to apply through the program.