Ont. seniors charged in $5M pot bust
Two Caledon men in their late 60s are facing charges after the OPP says it dismantled an illegal cannabis butane oil production.
Police say the two were involved in the unlicensed oil extraction lab in a greenhouse on a property on Patterson Side Road in the Town of Caledon.
The investigation into the outdoor cannabis operation started in July 2022.
Investigators say they seized a street value of almost $5,000,000 in cannabis, including 500 fully grown marijuana plants, 16.5 kilograms of butane cannabis oil, 9 kilograms of hash and around 730 kilograms of other cannabis in various forms.
The 65-year-old and 67-year-old are facing three drug charges and are scheduled to appear in court in November.
WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II under medical care as family gathers
Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth II after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision.
Queen Elizabeth II's health: Reaction from politicians and officials
After doctors expressed concerns about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, and as family members rushed to be by her side, politicians and others took to social media to express their feelings.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Mental health resources needed for First Nations communities grieving from 'collective trauma' following Sask. attacks: expert
A mental health expert says trauma counselling resources are needed in First Nations communities to cope with the aftermath of the stabbing attacks that began on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
Officer's testimony at N.S. shooting inquiry indicates lessons for RCMP: experts
While news organizations weren't able to broadcast Const. Greg Wiley's testimony, his testimony has created a range of reactions.
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
Quebec election: Comments linking immigration to violence continue to haunt Legault
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is being accused of revealing his true feelings about newcomers by linking immigration to violence and extremism.
Quebec election 2022: Q&A with Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade
Compared to her political adversaries, Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade stands out: she is a woman and a person of colour.
Quebec Solidaire is the preferred choice among youth, but will they vote?
Young people, it appears, are listening when Québec Solidaire speaks. While poll after poll puts François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec far ahead of the pack in the race to the Oct. 3 provincial election, the top pick for voters between the age of 18 and 34 is Québec Solidaire.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New rules to protect air passengers with cancelled flights come into effect
Starting Sept. 8, airlines will be on the hook for a full refund if passengers cannot be rebooked on another available flight within 48 hours. This is an amendment to Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulation, which was introduced in 2019.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Toronto city council candidate wants to charge non-local drivers for entering downtown area
A Toronto city council candidate wants to create a congestion fee that would charge non-local drivers entering and exiting the city’s downtown area.
-
$50,000 worth of hamburger patties now accounted for following theft of tractor trailer, OPP say
$50,000 worth of hamburger patties now accounted for following theft of tractor trailer in Wellington County, OPP say.
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
Police recover $50,000 worth of stolen 1/4 lb beef patties
A stolen tractor-trailer and the $50,000 worth of 1/4lb beef patties that were inside have been accounted for, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Is the term 'frosh' offensive?
As orientation week continues at Western University, there’s a conversation happening about the term used to describe first year students and whether or not it's offensive.
-
Violent incident with box cutter-wielding man amplifies calls to help core area businesses
A frightening encounter has a downtown business owner calling on city hall to do more to address drug use, homelessness and street culture in London, Ont. On Monday, a man entered the Coffee Culture on Dundas Place and violently kicked the locked bathroom door while an employee was inside.
Downtown Sudbury business group changing focus
The Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association says it is getting away from hosting big events and putting its focus on supporting its members in other ways, boosting its offerings and bridging the gap with vulnerable populations.
-
Windsor man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal abuse
Tyler Vassell, 31, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail to be served every weekend.
Police close Wyandotte Street East for 'investigation'
Windsor Police have a section of Wyandotte Street closed between Rossini and Elrose.
New rules to protect airline passengers now in effect
New regulations on refunds for air travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed have arrived in Canada.
Dash cam footage sought in Heritage Drive pedestrian hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver and suspect vehicle in connection with a weekend hit-and-run in the city's southwest that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Project meant to draw physicians to rural Alta. has made 1 successful placement: government
A seven-month-old provincial pilot program to attract doctors to rural Alberta is already falling short of its goal, forcing the government to reshape it.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Officials to detail latest developments in Jasper National Park at 11 a.m.
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
-
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police took 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
'Changed my outlook on life': UK prime minister shares her connection to B.C.
The United Kingdom's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has a connection to British Columbia, where she spent part of her childhood.
-
Man tried to force victim into trunk of a car in attempted abduction: Chilliwack RCMP
Two people were arrested last weekend after an attempted abduction in Chilliwack, local Mounties say.