Ont. man takes witness stand against his father accused in cold case murder

Warning: Readers may find the details in this article disturbing.

Sam Lucia took the stand in an Orangeville courtroom on Monday as a Crown witness in the first-degree murder case against his father, Tony Lucia.

The elder Lucia, 63, is accused of killing Morris Conte in 2010. The dismembered remains of the 45-year-old father of four from Bolton, Ont., were found scattered across Oro-Medonte, Bracebridge and Lake of Bays.

Sam Lucia was charged a year later, in 2011, with accessory after the fact to death and committing an indignity to a body - charges that were later withdrawn.

It wasn't until 12 years after Conte's death that police announced the most significant break in the case and arrested Tony Lucia. He has been out on a $1 million bail package that included house arrest and an ankle monitor.

While evidence heard in the proceedings and during Lucia's bail hearing last November is protected under a publication ban, Conte's family said in the days following his disappearance, he had gone to meet a friend for coffee and never returned home. They believe that friend was Tony Lucia.

Conte was last seen on the night of May 21, 2010. The next day, police said some of his remains were discovered in the Sugarbush area of Oro-Medonte, then again days and weeks later in Muskoka.

At that time, police said his remains were left in locations where they'd be easily found. Investigators said Conte's murder and what was done with his body may have been a message or warning to others.

Police have not said whether Conte had ties to organized crime but confirmed he was known to them.

Conte was a general contractor who struggled with addiction. His family said before he disappeared, he had turned his life around and was a good man.

Sam Lucia's testimony comes months after other witnesses were called to testify in the preliminary hearing.

The proceedings are scheduled to resume next month.

The allegations against Tony Lucia have not been tested in court.