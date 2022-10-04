Family of murdered man found dismembered in Oro-Medonte, Muskoka, seeks answers with arrest

The family of a man whose body was discovered dismembered and scattered in Oro-Medonte and Muskoka more than 12 years ago say it hopes to find closure with a recent arrest in the historic case.

Last week, police charged Antonino Lucia, 62, of Woodbridge, Ont., with first-degree murder in the death of Morris Conte.

In a statement to police, the Conte family said it has endured "pain and anger" since Morris' "brutal" death.

"It has been especially hard on our elderly parents, but with the news we received last week, we feel relieved and hopeful that we will finally have some answers to our many questions."

Morris Conte was 45 at the time of his death and a father of four. He disappeared in May 2010.

That same month, police said the Bolton man's remains were found in fields in Oro-Medonte and Lake of Bays townships - roughly two hours apart by car. Days later, police said a contractor found more body parts on the side of a road near Bracebridge.

In 2011, the victim's mother broke her silence to appeal for information on her son's murder.

"I think of Morris every day, and I cry. I miss him. I miss him so much," she said, standing beside her other son, Morris' twin. "What did he do to deserve this? Did he suffer?"

Police had previously charged 27-year-old Sam Lucia in 2011 with accessory after death and committing an indignity to a human body. Those charges were later withdrawn.

Police say the case is far from closed and offers a $50,000 reward for information.

Lucia stood in the prisoner's box in court Tuesday morning with the Crown promising historical disclosure during the trial. He is scheduled for another appearance in an Orangeville, Ont. courtroom on Nov. 1.

"We pray that justice will be served and that we can finally move forward with our lives again," the family stated.

"As old wounds and grief are resurrected with this news, we ask that our privacy please be respected during this difficult time," the statement concluded.

The allegations against Antonino Lucia have yet to be tested in court.