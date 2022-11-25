Ont. man accused of murder argues to be released from custody

The Woodbridge, Ont. man accused of murdering a father of four who was found dismembered was in bail court Friday, hoping to be released from custody after spending 60 days behind bars.

Tony Lucia sat in the prisoner's box, appearing tired, with his hands cuffed and his head down during the hearing.

His family and friends packed into the Orangeville courtroom in support of the 62-year-old man while his renowned defence lawyers, Cosmo Galluzzo and Michael Lacy, argued to have him released.

Lucia was arrested in September and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Morris Conte's death 12 years ago.

Conte, who was 45 at the time of his death, disappeared in May 2010.

The Bolton man's family told police he was going to meet a friend for coffee. They never saw him alive again.

That same month, police said Conte's body parts were found scattered across several locations in Oro-Medonte and Muskoka.

At the time of the gruesome discovery, police noted his remains were left in locations where they would be easily found. Investigators said his murder and what was done with his body may have been a message or warning to others.

Morris Conte is pictured in this undated photo. (Supplied)

Lucia's son, Sam, was charged in 2011 with accessory after death and committing an indignity to a human body. The charges were later withdrawn.

The OPP offers a $50,000 reward for information while the Conte family continues to seek answers and justice.

A publication ban protects information presented at the bail hearing.

The hearing is scheduled to continue on Monday with more submissions, though it's unclear when Justice Leonard Ricchetti will make his decision.

The allegations against Lucia have not been tested in court.