Ongoing construction hits delay on Innisfil Beach Road

The ongoing construction in Innisfil on Innisfil Beach Road (IBR) at the Highway 400 overpass hit a snag, delaying the stretch reopening.

The Town of Innisfil says it doesn't have many details at this time, adding it learned Wednesday morning that the stretch under the highway on IBR would not be opened until at least Thursday.

The road was meant to open on Tuesday, allowing the project to move to the next phase.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) crews are working to replace bridges in Innisfil near Highway 400 this summer, creating significant traffic backlogs.

Throughout phase two, temporary on-ramps have been implemented for access to northbound and southbound lanes.

The MTO expects the latest work to be done by the end of the month, with the entire project wrapping up in 2025.