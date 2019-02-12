

One person suffered life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 on Tuesday morning.

Police say the crash happened near Teston Road at approximately 4 a.m. before the heavy snow started to fall in the area.

OPP officers say an SUV stalled in the left lane and was struck by two other vehicles.

The driver of a Jeep was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours for the investigation.

It reopened shortly after 10 a.m.