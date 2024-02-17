One person killed in snowmobile crash in Georgian Bay Township

A head-on crash involving two snowmobiles led to the death of one person in Georgian Bay Township on Friday night.

According to OPP, the crash happened on the ice surface waterway known as the Lost Channel just before 10 p.m.

Police say the search took just over three hours as officers guided the EMS team through rugged terrain to get to the scene.

A 52-year-old man from Erin, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at a nearby marina, while a 50-year-old male from Puslinch, Ontario, was located near the crash scene and found to be uninjured.

The investigation into the crash continues with the assistance of the OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Unit (TTCI).