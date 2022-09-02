One person killed in collision: Caledon OPP

Debris litters the scene of a deadly single-vehicle collision in Caledon, Ont.

According to Caledon OPP, the driver and lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Thursday afternoon on Grange Side Road between Creditview and McLaughlin roads.

Crews closed the area for several hours for the investigation.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.