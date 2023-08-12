One person hospitalized after rollover near Wasaga Beach

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover northeast of Wasaga Beach.

According to police, it happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Crossland Road between County Road 92 and Floss Road 10.

Police say the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

The OPPs technical traffic collision investigation unit was on the scene investigating for several hours, and the road which was previously closed, has now reopened.