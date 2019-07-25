Featured
One person dead, five others injured after crash in Caledon, OPP say
A vehicle rests mangled against a pole off of Shaws Creek Road in Caledon on Wed., July 24, 2019. (Caledon OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:25AM EDT
Provincial police say one person is dead after a collision in Caledon.
OPP say they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Shaws Creek Road, north of Highpoint Road around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
They say a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver and four other passengers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated.