

CTV Barrie





One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Caledon on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial Police say the collision happened shortly after 1 p.m. near the intersection of McLaughlin and The Grange Side roads.

OPP Const. Tamara Schubert said early reports from the scene suggest the driver lost control and went off an embankment.

She said there was only one occupant in the vehicle.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Schubert said that the roads in the area were wet from afternoon rain at the time of the incident.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigation unit has been called to the scene for the investigation.

- With files from CTV Toronto