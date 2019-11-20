One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. near St. Peters Road.

Provincial police say four vehicles were involved including a cement truck that rolled into the ditch.

One driver was ejected from a pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the cement truck suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre by air ambulance.

Highway 118 is closed in both directions between St. Peters Road and Standhope Airport Road for the police investigation.

The cause of the multi-vehicle collision is still under investigation.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.