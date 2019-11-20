Featured
One person dead after four vehicle crash on Hwy. 118 in Algonquin Highlands
One person is dead following a four vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands on Nov. 20, 2019 (OPP Central/Twitter)
Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 20, 2019 11:54AM EST
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 118 in Algonquin Highlands on Wednesday morning.
The collision happened around 8 a.m. near St. Peters Road.
Provincial police say four vehicles were involved including a cement truck that rolled into the ditch.
One driver was ejected from a pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the cement truck suffered serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto trauma centre by air ambulance.
Highway 118 is closed in both directions between St. Peters Road and Standhope Airport Road for the police investigation.
The cause of the multi-vehicle collision is still under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses to call 1-888-310-1122.