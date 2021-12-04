One person arrested following Friday morning assault in Barrie
One person has been taken into custody in connection to an alleged assault in Barrie on Friday morning.
The arrest is believed to be tied to what the Downtown Barrie BIA called a verbal and physical assault against Shak Edwards, the owner of the recently opened Shak's World in the downtown core.
"Downtown Barrie is a welcoming place that gets its strength from the resiliency of its people," Sarah Jensen, the secretary-treasurer of the Downtown Barrie BIA said in a Friday evening news release. "We support those who build our community up and condemn those that tear it down."
According to Barrie Police, the 30-year-old female suspect was arrested Friday by Orillia OPP on an unrelated matter. After that investigation, the accused was brought back to Barrie. She faces various assault charges and is being held for a bail hearing.
As a result of the incident, the Downtown Barrie BIA is donating $500 to Shak's World, which provides youth with a safe place for physical and mental wellness opportunities.
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.