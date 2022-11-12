One man charged in connection to robbery in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have charged a man in connection to a Robbery in Midland.

Police responded to a robbery call just before 7:30 p.m. Friday at a retail store parking lot on Highway 12.

A large group of police arrived at the scene, including officers from its canine unit and Emergency Response Team.

Police were able to locate and arrest a suspect and found a firearm used in the incident nearby.

Police have charged a 33-year-old Midland man with robbery using a firearm, two counts of possession of firearm or Ammunitition, and various other firearm related offences.