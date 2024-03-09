One confirmed dead in Barrie drowning

One man is dead after drowning in the water of Lake Simcoe in Barrie on Saturday Morning.

According to Barrie police, shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call of an adult male in the water near Lakeshore Drive and Bayfield Street.

When police arrived, they located the man, removed him from the water, and transported him to the hospital.

Police say efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.

Barrie police are asking those in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Bayfield Street who may have camera footage to call police with information.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing.