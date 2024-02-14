BARRIE
Barrie

    • Olympian figure skaters hit the ice in Wasaga Beach for Valentine's Day show

    Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West in Wasaga Beach, Ont. (CTV News) Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West in Wasaga Beach, Ont. (CTV News)
    Iconic figure skaters Elizabeth Manley and Elvis Stojko will take to the ice at the new arena in Wasaga Beach on Wednesday with a sold-out Valentine's Day-themed show.

    The 'Love is in the Air' ice performance is part of the Town's Breaking the Ice Festival. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Wasaga Stars Arena on River Road West.

    Stojko, a three-time world champion, two-time Olympic silver medallist and seven-time Canadian champion, will perform alongside local figure skaters.

    Manley, 58, an Olympic silver medallist, world silver medallist, and three-time Canadian national champion, is the creative director for the performance.

    For those who didn't get tickets to the show, the Town is providing a livestream starting at 7 p.m.

