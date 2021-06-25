BARRIE, ONT. -- Tiny Township volunteers destroyed and trashed 9,000 square feet of asphalt at a decommissioned rink to create a community green space.

The area at CBO Park on Winterset Avenue in Balm Beach will have walking trails, native trees, shrubs and educational signage when completed.

The project is a joint project of Green Communities Canada and is funded by the Environment Network and Depave Paradise.

It is volunteer-driven to build awareness of the impacts of pavement and to connect with nature.

CBO Park is home to over 150 native trees and is near an off-leash dog park.