Old rink 'depaved' to create green space in Tiny Township
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 4:45PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 25, 2021 7:23PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- Tiny Township volunteers destroyed and trashed 9,000 square feet of asphalt at a decommissioned rink to create a community green space.
The area at CBO Park on Winterset Avenue in Balm Beach will have walking trails, native trees, shrubs and educational signage when completed.
The project is a joint project of Green Communities Canada and is funded by the Environment Network and Depave Paradise.
It is volunteer-driven to build awareness of the impacts of pavement and to connect with nature.
CBO Park is home to over 150 native trees and is near an off-leash dog park.
