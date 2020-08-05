BARRIE -- Months after COVID cancelled the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, the Barrie Colts could be back on the ice by December.

Today, the Ontario Hockey League has announced tentative plans to start the 2020-2021 season on December 1, including a 64-game schedule ending on April 29, along with a 16-team playoff format.

According to the OHL website, over the next four months, the League will "continue to work with government and health agencies to finalize outstanding issues such as safe attendance at venues and cross border travel for teams and players."

OHL Commissioner David Branch says the League is looking forward to the return to play, as long as it's in a safe manner for everyone involved.

"Players will remain at home until the season resumes, and teams will work closely with them on both their academic studies and overseeing their on and off-ice development."

He adds the League will be working with facilities to ensure venues are safe for the return.

The 102 Memorial Cup presented by KIA will be played from June 17-27 and will either be hosted by the Soo Greyhounds or the Oshawa Generals.