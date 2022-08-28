OFM investigates Huntsville fatal garage fire

Provincial police are investigating after a man died in a fire in Huntsville Sunday morning.

Crews were called to a residence on Irene Street just after 10:30 a.m. to find the detached garage engulfed in flames.

According to Huntsville Fire Chief Gary Monahan, a man was found dead in the garage.

However, police will not reveal the man's identity until after the post-mortem has been completed in Toronto, said Huntsville OPP Const. Jeffrey Handsor.

The adjacent home and vehicles were damaged during the fire. Monahan estimates the damage to be approximately $100,000.

"It was a significant event," he said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal at the site of the fire, continuing their investigation.