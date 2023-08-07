Officers rescue woman adrift without life-jacket on Georgian Bay

Police rescued a woman in an inflatable who had been blown out by the off-shore breeze on Georgian Bay on Aug 6th, 2023. (Source: Huronia West OPP) Police rescued a woman in an inflatable who had been blown out by the off-shore breeze on Georgian Bay on Aug 6th, 2023. (Source: Huronia West OPP)

