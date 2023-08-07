Officers rescue woman adrift without life-jacket on Georgian Bay

Police remind water enthusiasts to always wear a life-jacket and plan ahead after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued a woman in Wasaga Beach Sunday afternoon.

Huronia West OPP say officers were on a general patrol along Beach Area 2 when they came across a lone woman in an inflatable raft.

Police say the woman had fallen asleep in the raft near shore and was blown out by the off-shore breeze before she realized where she was. As the Marine Unit approached, she was trying to paddle back with her arms, but the wind was too strong.

The woman had no life-jacket, cell phone, or safety equipment and was charged with failing to have a PFD.