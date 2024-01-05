Officer injured in collision on Highway 12 in Orillia

The OPP is investigating a collision involving a police cruiser that sent one officer to the hospital.

According to OPP, the officer was on his way to an unrelated service call when the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 12 and Monarch Drive in Orillia shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The intersection was closed for roughly an hour for emergency crews to attend the scene.

Police say the officer was treated for minor injuries, while no other injuries were reported.

"The investigation is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time," OPP stated in a Friday release.