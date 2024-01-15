BARRIE
Barrie

    • Nurse Practitioner Clinic in Alliston accepting new patients

    Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) has added a nurse practitioner to its Nurse Practitioner (NP) Clinic to help bridge the gap in health care for new residents or anyone without a family physician. SMH says the addition to its staff allows the clinic to accept new patients from infants to seniors.

    Marcie Dunn, a nurse practitioner at the Alliston hospital, says NPs can provide health care services "comparable to a family doctor."

    "We are able to refer patients to specialists for anything that might be out of scope or if anyone is in need of specialized care," she explains.

    The spectrum of health services offered by the NP Clinic includes managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes, arthritis, asthma, and heart disease, acute episodic illnesses, annual physicals, immunizations, smoking cessation support, and injury prevention.

    The clinic on the second floor in the hospital's Outpatient Department runs Monday to Thursday.

    The clinic also hosts a dedicated women's health program, the Well Women's program, every Thursday. The nurse-practitioner-led initiative offers a range of services, including physical exams, routine screening, prenatal care, and support for menopause.

