Numerous people are homeless after the rental house they were living in caught fire on Thursday evening in Port Carling.

The people inside the home are all staff members at Turtle Jacks, a local restaurant in Muskoka. They lost almost everything in the fire.

Matt Paris lived in the house and says it was panic to get out.

“I opened my door to see what was going on and I just saw smoke everywhere. People rushing out, knocking shelves over, grabbing everything they can.”

Everyone in the house managed to get out safely, but now need to find a place to stay.

Officials believe the fire may have started with the barbeque. They say it may have tipped over or been neglected and caught fire because of the tinder dry ground conditions.

The blaze spread quickly to the wooden deck and house.

When fire crews arrived the roof of the house was fully involved.

“I would say the flames were probably 15 to 20 feet from the top of the roof” said fire prevention officer Douglas Holland.

Turtle Jacks rents out 13 cottages for its 72 summer workers. This house had 24 beds.

Finding housing for summer workers is already challenging in Muskoka. Many of the young people affected by the fire are trying to find accommodations.

The restaurant’s general manager says many people in town have offered to help.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.