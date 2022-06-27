Novice driver in Orillia faces charges after 'multiple incidents'

Novice driver in Orillia faces charges after 'multiple incidents'

The City of Orillia, Ont. (Rob Cooper/CTV News) The City of Orillia, Ont. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver