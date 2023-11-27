Nottawasaga OPP kicks-off mental health campaign

The Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is determined to take every step possible to help our citizens, our communities and those impacted by mental health issues.

The OPP will launch a public awareness campaign on Monday and runs until Friday to inform the community members of resources available to them. Its goal is to increase awareness and reduce stigma and barriers that prevent people from accessing services.

"We are thankful for all our community partners for their involvement and active participation in this public awareness campaign," said Insp. Steve Ridout Nottawasaga provincial police detachment commander.

"We welcome the opportunity to work together in an effort to raise awareness about issues surrounding mental illness and to provide our community with local resources available to them. Together, we can make a difference and break down barriers."

The Nottawasaga OPP stated it is committed to improving its response to the mental health needs of individuals in our communities. When it comes to mental health, every organization, community and individual is affected in one way or another. The reasons are personal and not always known.

"We recognize that there is a stigma associated with mental illness. Although we don't have all the answers, we will continue to work together to break down the barriers and provide support," an OPP press release stated.

To educate our community members and encourage those who may benefit from the services available within our area, the public awareness campaign will primarily take place on our social media accounts.

Some topics will include an overview of the Nottawasaga OPP's Mobile Crisis Response Team, its partnership with York Support Services Network, its involvement with working groups, and dedicated youth mental health initiatives, with a highlight of our Community Safety Officers and School Resources Officers.

Nottawasaga OPP is working in conjunction with local services and resources for those who are suffering from a mental health illness, including youth-specific resources, services for caregivers and those who are supporting someone suffering from a mental health illness and suicide awareness.

Partnering with community organizations will help reach those directly impacted by mental health illness and those who are caregivers or persons supporting someone affected by mental health issues.

The OPP aims to provide local resources to our community members in the hopes of increasing awareness. For more information, please follow along on our social media platforms and daily media releases.