Progressive Conservative incumbent Norm Miller has been elected to another term as Parry Sound-Muskoka’s MPP.

Miller defeated Liberal Brenda Rhodes, NDP candidate Erin Horvath and Green Party candidate Matt Richter.

The riding has been a Progressive Conservative stronghold. Miller was first elected in 2001 and has held the riding ever since.

Following the 2014 election Miller was appointed the PC Critic for Aboriginal Affairs and Northern Development and Mines.

Miller has also served as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Northern Development and Mines, Commissioner of the Red Tape Secretariat, member of the Estimates Committee, and sat on the Cabinet Committee for Economic and Resource Policy.

He is the son of the late Frank Miller, former Muskoka MPP and 19th Premier of Ontario.

The riding is on Georgian Bay with Muskoka Lakes and the Lake of Bays in the south.

Prominent towns include Parry Sound, Huntsville, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.