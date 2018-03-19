

Sean Grech , CTV Barrie





Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused a carbon monoxide leak at a Barrie home that claimed the life of a 10-month-old boy.

Both Barrie police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are investigating with assistance from Enbridge, the Technical Standards and Safety Authority and a Wood Energy Technology Transfer Inspector.

“They inspected the chimney and further investigation is on-going to determine the cause of this leak,” said Const. Sarah Bamford.

Police and firefighters were called to the home on Barre Dive just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to find the 10-month-old in the house without vital signs. His 30-year-old mother was found unconscious and his two-year-old sister was found alert, but suffering from signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The baby boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Fire officials confirm there were no working carbon monoxide detectors inside the home.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the home, Barrie Fire said. They are looking at three potential sources for the leak.

“They had a gas powered furnace, a gas powered water heater and a wood burning fireplace,” said Samantha Hoffmann with Barrie Fire.

The woman remains in hospital in stable condition and her daughter has since been released.