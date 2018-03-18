

A 10-month-old boy has died after an early morning carbon monoxide leak at a Barrie home.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Barre Drive Sunday morning. They arrived to find the 10-month-old in the house without vital signs. His 30-year-old mother was found unconscious and his two-year-old sister was found alert, but suffering from signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

High levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside the home, Barrie Fire said.

All three were immediately rushed to hospital. The mother and sister were later airlifted to a Toronto area hospital.

Firefighters indicated carbon monoxide detectors were in the home but were not alarming when fire crews arrived.

Fire crews say it was the children’s father who discovered the scene when he came home from work.

There was no immediate update on the condition of the mother and her children in hospital.