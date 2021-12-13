New visitor restrictions now in effect at Collingwood hospital
Changes to the visitor policy at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) are now in effect.
In a press release on Friday, the hospital announced that the designated visitor policy would be rolled back on Monday from Phase 3 to Phase 2a to 'protect its patients, employees and physicians.'
Under the new restrictions, fully vaccinated designated visitors will be allowed one visitor per patient for the following conditions:
- End of life including MAID and stillbirth
- Childbirth
- Major surgery
- Critical illness/life-altering diagnosis
- Emergency department patients
- Significant developmental, intellectual disability/cognitive impairment/unable to effectively communicate
- Long stay patients
Additionally, all current visitors age 12 and older must show proof of vaccination.
With files from CTV's Dana Roberts