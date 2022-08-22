New students get free bus rides ahead of first day of school

Kindergarten kids will get their first ride on a school bus in the upcoming days.

The First Rider program kicked off Monday at Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil and Regent Park Public School in Orillia.

The First Rider program, run by the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium (SCSTC), offers its annual free ride on a big yellow bus, giving students who have never ridden a bus before a chance to practice before the first day of school.

"Our hope is that the program continues to help students and families be more prepared and have a better understanding of what to expect for the first few days of school," said Kim Malkamaki, CEO and general manager at SCSTC.

The program is free for all students in the region, said Malkamaki.

"There is no registration required," she said.

Both Simcoe County District School Board and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board students are welcome to ride at any of the sessions at any of the schools listed below.

The schedule is on the SCSTC website.

First Rider Program

Mon., Aug. 22

Innisfil, Alcona Glen Elementary School - 9 & 10 a.m.

Orillia, Regent Park Public School - 6p.m.

Tues., Aug. 23

Collingwood, St. Mary's Collingwood Catholic School - 6 p.m.

Weds., Aug. 24

Midland, Huron Park Public School - 9 & 10 a.m.

Thurs., Aug. 25

Bradford, Fred C. Cook Public School - 9 & 10 a.m.

Angus, Our Lady of Grace Catholic School - 6 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 26

Barrie, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School - 9 & 10 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 29

Collingwood, Mountainview Elementary School - 9 & 10 a.m.

Tues., Aug. 30

Midland, Monsignor Castex Catholic School - 6 p.m.

Weds., Aug. 31

Orillia, Monsignor Lee Catholic School - 9 & 10 a.m.

Barrie, Terry Fox Elementary School - 6 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 1

Innisfil, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School - 6 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 2

Alliston, Holy Family Catholic School - 9 & 10 a.m.