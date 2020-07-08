BARRIE, ONT. -- If you've been waiting through the pandemic to give a home to a furry friend, here's some good news.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society are resuming adoptions, with some new rules in place.

Limited-contact adoptions will start at centres across the province.

Potential adopters can check out the available animals on the OSPCA website and fill out a survey to help match owners and pets.

"Our goal is to operate safely while also adhering to our adoption principles to help ensure the matches we make are for life," said Daryl Vaillancourt, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Appointments will be made to learn more about the animal, to arrange a virtual meeting and complete the adoption paperwork digitally.

Physical distancing measures will apply when the adopter arrives to pick up their new addition.

"The health and safety of our team members, communities and animals is our top priority," said Vaillancourt. "We are now ready to safely see the animals in our care off to loving homes."