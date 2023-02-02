New family-friendly gym opens in Barrie

A new family-friendly gym opened in Barrie.

Parents with babies and toddlers in tow can now take an exercise class and not pay for a babysitter.

"In most gyms, you can't bring your kids, or you have to leave them in daycare that you have to pay for," said the new Stronger Together's co-owner Judith Dell'Anno.

"We want to expose children to health and fitness from an early age."

With partner Kelly O'Leary, they formed Stronger Together in Barrie's south end that offers Baby and Me classes, as well as a Squats, Tots and Coffee Class last October.

The idea came from her own experience, said Dell'Anno, a mother of three.

"We wanted parents to have a safe place to go with their children," she said.

"We offer so many different classes; most are child friendly. Some are kids only and some adults only because, let's face it, everyone needs a little me time," she said.