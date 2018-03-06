

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





An Orillia shelter is getting the greenlight to expand in the hopes of addressing a critical need in the city.

Orillia city councillors voted in favour of constructing a new community services hub to help support some of the county's most vulnerable people.

The new facility will include supportive housing units and an emergency shelter with 40 beds for men, women, youth, and entire families.

"There’s a housing crisis. We are full almost every night," says Linda Goodall, executive director of Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter. “They're gonna get much needed life skills, counselling. They're going to be supported.”

It took some convincing before council agreed to forgive the $390,000 it loaned Lighthouse to purpose the land for its project.

"It may be that if we were to look at all of the various housing needs, we might find that there are priorities that are even greater than ‘Building Hope,’” says Ted Emond, city councillor.

Emond says he was a reluctant supporter of the project, but he hopes it will open up a bigger discussion about Orillia's housing crisis.

Construction is expected to begin at the site in the fall and directors with Lighthouse say they're hopeful they can secure enough donations to begin work on the emergency shelter by 2020.