New Catholic schools prepare to open in Simcoe County

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) has several new builds in progress as it works to meet the needs of a growing community.

"Currently, we have two new builds under construction. We have St. Charles's replacement behind me here and a new build in Alliston, that's Saint Cecilia Catholic Elementary," says SMCDSB Manager of Capital Projects Craig Elliot.

The Catholic school board hasn't had two schools open in the same time frame since the early 2000s.

Elliot says it's been a long time coming.

"We have about three schools locally that have increased growth pressures, and so to address that, this is the reason why we're building Saint Charles Catholic behind me here," he adds.

The replacement school will have roughly 40 per cent increased enrolment from this past school year.

The old building is set to be demolished Thursday.

The new Bradford and Alliston schools were the two locations approved from the 2022 capital priority funding.

"As far as new builds we're doing, we're probably looking at approximately $50 million in new school construction," Elliot says.

And these aren't the only new build projects in the works.

"We have new building design, completing the design for Innisfil, and we're just in the process of searching for architects for another new school in Bradford," he says.

Elliot says the feedback from staff and students at Saint Charles has been very positive.

The school was the oldest and smallest Catholic school building in the county.

"Our Minister of Education announced yesterday that it's critical for students to be in a classroom environment with collaboration that happens between students and the teacher and the students," says Elliot.

Both the Bradford and Alliston schools will be ready for students and staff in September, while the Innisfil school is on track to open in 2023.